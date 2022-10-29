Lakeside @ Abbeville Christian (FNF GAME OF THE NIGHT) | 2022 Week 10

By WTVY Staff
Published: Oct. 28, 2022 at 10:54 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - Catch the highlights of FNF’s 2022 Week 10 Game of the Night, as Lakeside takes on Abbeville Christian.

Subscribe to our News 4 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning. Get instant notifications on top stories from News 4 by downloading our mobile apps.

Copyright 2022 WTVY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Larry Patrick talks about the success of a city basketball tournament in this file photo.
Faithful worker demands $150,000 after city of Dothan forged his name--repeatedly
Verna Winn, 73, went to the restroom after having a late lunch with her husband and friends at...
Restaurant keeps serving after woman dies in bathroom
Dothan City school board members Brenda Guilford and Franklin Jones held a press conference on...
Dothan board members seeking continued investigation into coach’s conduct
A woman in Iowa claims her father murdered up to 70 people.
Woman claims father murdered up to 70 people years ago
Jakia Pearson
Jakia Pearson makes history winning Miss National Peanut Festival

Latest News

Rehobeth @ GW Long
Rehobeth @ GW Long | 2022 Week 10
Opp @ Ashford
Opp @ Ashford | 2022 Week 10
Houston Academy @ Pike Co.
Houston Academy @ Pike County | 2022 Week 10
Terrell County @ Seminole County | 2022 Week 10
Terrell County @ Seminole County | 2022 Week 10
Kinston @ Houston Co
Kinston @ Houston County | 2022 Week 10