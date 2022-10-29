Halloween forecast

WTVY 4WARN Weather
WTVY 4WARN Weather(Source: WTVY)
By Emily Acton
Published: Oct. 29, 2022 at 3:46 PM CDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
SYNOPSIS – Mostly cloudy this weekend with rain in the forecast throughout the day Sunday. Any trick or treat plans Saturday night should not be affected, mostly cloudy skies and higher humidity levels but overall great weather. With rain expected off and on throughout the day Sunday things will be wet Sunday evening. Halloween night conditions will be dry and cool.

TONIGHT – Mostly cloudy. Low near 63°. Winds E at 5-10 mph.

TOMORROW – Mostly cloudy, showers and thunderstorms throughout the day. High near 77°. Winds E-SE at 5-10 mph. 60%

TOMORROW NIGHT – Mostly cloudy, few showers late. Low near 62°. Winds E at 5-10 mph.

EXTENDED

MON: Partly sunny. Low: 62° High: 77° 10%

TUE: Partly sunny. Low: 55° High: 78° 5%

WED: Partly sunny, slight rain chance. Low: 57° High: 79° 20%

THU: Mostly sunny. Low: 58° High: 80° 5%

FRI: Sunny. Low: 59° High: 80° 5%

SAT: Mostly sunny. Low: 64° High: 77° 5%

COASTAL FORECAST SUNDAY– Moderate chop on Coastal Lakes and Bays. Winds E at 10-15 kts. Seas offshore 2-3 feet.

