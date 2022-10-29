Halloween forecast

SYNOPSIS – Mostly cloudy this weekend with rain in the forecast throughout the day Sunday. Any trick or treat plans Saturday night should not be affected, mostly cloudy skies and higher humidity levels but overall great weather. With rain expected off and on throughout the day Sunday things will be wet Sunday evening. Halloween night conditions will be dry and cool.

TONIGHT – Mostly cloudy. Low near 63°. Winds E at 5-10 mph.

TOMORROW – Mostly cloudy, showers and thunderstorms throughout the day. High near 77°. Winds E-SE at 5-10 mph. 60%

TOMORROW NIGHT – Mostly cloudy, few showers late. Low near 62°. Winds E at 5-10 mph.

EXTENDED

MON: Partly sunny. Low: 62° High: 77° 10%

TUE: Partly sunny. Low: 55° High: 78° 5%

WED: Partly sunny, slight rain chance. Low: 57° High: 79° 20%

THU: Mostly sunny. Low: 58° High: 80° 5%

FRI: Sunny. Low: 59° High: 80° 5%

SAT: Mostly sunny. Low: 64° High: 77° 5%

COASTAL FORECAST SUNDAY– Moderate chop on Coastal Lakes and Bays. Winds E at 10-15 kts. Seas offshore 2-3 feet.

4Warn Weather Team on Social!

Twitter

@MetDavidPaul, @zach_hatcherwx, @AmberKulick_wx, @emilyactonwx

Facebook

WTVY 4Warn Weather Team, Chief Meteorologist David Paul, Meteorologist Amber Kulick, Meteorologist Zach Hatcher, Meteorologist Emily Acton

Subscribe to our News 4 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning. Get instant notifications on top stories from News 4 by downloading our mobile apps.

Copyright 2022 WTVY. All rights reserved.