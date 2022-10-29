Deputies say they discovered underground bunker filled with guns, drugs at RV facility

Maricopa County Sheriff’s deputies said they discovered an underground bunker was located on...
Maricopa County Sheriff’s deputies said they discovered an underground bunker was located on the property with drugs and weapons.(Maricopa County Sheriff's Office)
By Alexis Cortez and Gray News staff
Published: Oct. 28, 2022 at 7:56 PM CDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WADDELL, Ariz. (Arizona’s Family/Gray News) – Deputies say a mother and son duo were busted for stealing power for their underground bunker, filled with drugs and guns, right underneath their RV storage facility in Waddell, Arizona, on Tuesday.

Maricopa County Sheriff’s deputies had been investigating the Hole in One RV, Boat & Toy Storage for over a year. They said the owners, 61-year-old Laura Swink and her son, 35-year-old Steven Swink II, were suspected of stealing power from a nearby APS box.

Investigators said they found an underground bunker while they searched the storage facility.

Caption

The bunker had shipping container boxes stacked together to create a three-level building, with a scissor jack elevator and tunnel ladders inside.

Deputies said they found 36 guns, a pound of methamphetamine, an ounce of cocaine, a half-ounce of psychedelic mushrooms and 200 pill capsules.

Investigators also said they found $240,000 in cash and $700,000 worth of gold and silver. The duo were using the stolen electricity to power the bunker, deputies said.

The mother and son were arrested and booked on felony theft of services charges, criminal...
The mother and son were arrested and booked on felony theft of services charges, criminal damage and obtaining utilities fraudulently.(MCSO)

The mother and son were taken into custody and booked on felony theft of services charges, criminal damage and obtaining utilities fraudulently.

Copyright 2022 Arizona’s Family via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Larry Patrick talks about the success of a city basketball tournament in this file photo.
Faithful worker demands $150,000 after city of Dothan forged his name--repeatedly
Verna Winn, 73, went to the restroom after having a late lunch with her husband and friends at...
Restaurant keeps serving after woman dies in bathroom
Dothan City school board members Brenda Guilford and Franklin Jones held a press conference on...
Dothan board members seeking continued investigation into coach’s conduct
A woman in Iowa claims her father murdered up to 70 people.
Woman claims father murdered up to 70 people years ago
Jakia Pearson
Jakia Pearson makes history winning Miss National Peanut Festival

Latest News

FILE PHOTO - An attacker injured Paul Pelosi, the husband of House Speaker Nancy Pelosi at...
Intruder beat Pelosi’s husband with hammer in their home, shouted ‘Where is Nancy?’
Alleged Pelosi attacker posted conspiracy theories
Enterprise Pediatric Clinic featured fire performers as a part of their circus theme.
Spooky in the City takes over Enterprise for Halloween fun
FILE - Georgia football coach Vince Dooley is carried off the field after Georgia defeated...
Former Georgia football coach Vince Dooley, led Bulldogs to ‘80 national title, dies at 90