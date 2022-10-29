ASU stings Alabama A&M 24-17 in Magic City Classic

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WSFA) - The Alabama State Hornets defeated the Alabama A&M Bulldogs in the 81st annual Magic City Classic at Birmingham’s Legion Field Saturday evening.

With 47 seconds left in the first quarter, Alabama State was first on the scoreboard with a 49-yard field goal from kicker Jayden John after 8 plays and 34 yards.

Alabama A&M got into the scoring action second quarter. With 10:02 left before halftime, Bulldogs wide receiver Isiah Cox scored a two-yard TD. This was soon followed by another touchdown for Alabama A&M as they continued to lead ASU by halftime.

With 4:31 left in the third quarter, Alabama State‘s Kisean Johnson completed a 9-yard TD pass, as the Hornets continued to trail by four points.

After eight plays and 42 yards, the Hornets got ahead of the Bulldogs with a score of 17-14 - with 13:56 left in the game.

But Alabama A&M answered back with a 37-yard touchdown and tied the game after 15 plays and 56 yards - with 6:06 left in the game.

The Hornets reclaimed the lead with two minutes left in the game as receiver Jeremiah Hixon completed a 23-yard TD pass.

Alabama State went on to beat Alabama A&M 24-17. The victory marked ASU’s first Magic City Classic win since 2017.

The Hornets improved to 5-3 for the season. They will face Bethune-Cookman next Saturday in Daytona Beach, FL at 4 p.m. CT.

Not reading this story on the WSFA News App? Get news alerts FASTER and FREE in the Apple App Store and the Google Play Store!

Copyright 2022 WSFA. All rights reserved.