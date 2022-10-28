WATCH: New Brockton looks for only win of season against Northside Methodist

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - The final week of the 2022 regular season has arrived, and while plenty of teams will be looking to solidify their playoff tickets, others will look to simply finish the season on a positive note that will carry them towards 2023. That is the case for this Game of the Week matchup out of 3A-Region 2, as the Northside Methodist Knights battle the New Brockton Gamecocks.

This will be the third all time meeting between Northside Methodist and New Brockton, with this year’s matchup being the first time they match up as region opponents with Northside Methodist entering their first year as a full member of the AHSAA. The previous two matchups came during Northside Methodist’s time as a non-classified associate member in 2020 and 2021. The Knights would come away with the win in both of those contests, beating the Gamecocks 41-6 in 2020 and 19-13 in 2021.

The Knights (3-6, 1-6 in region play) will look to end their first season as a full member of the AHSAA on a 2-game winning streak after coming away with the 31-28 win last week over Ashford. Early season wins over Houston County (42-20) and Cottonwood (28-26) highlighted the other high moments for the Northside Methodist season, with an 0-6 run in region play that followed that eventually was broken up by the aforementioned Ashford victory.

For the Gamecocks (0-9, 0-7 in region play), the only mission for them as they enter their final regular season contest is to win and create something to build off of heading into next year. The closest chance at victory based on score alone that New Brockton had came in a 10-point defeat on September 9 against region foe Daleville (34-24), as the Gamecocks have been outscored this season by their opponents 98-361. A chance for their first ever win against Northside Methodist has that much more importance entering the season finale.

Game time is set for 7 p.m.

