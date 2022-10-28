Walton County drug bust nets thousands of grams of cocaine

WALTON COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - The largest drug bust in Walton County history, that’s what law enforcement is calling operation Hans Gruber.

The year-and-a-half-long investigation has netted thousands of grams of cocaine and multiple arrests, it’s not close to being over.

Operation Hans Gruber began 19 months ago, and so far, has led to 25 arrests on charges of conspiracy and drug trafficking.

It’s an investigation into the drug trafficking activities in Walton and Okaloosa counties.

“We’ve got to bite this from both ends we’ve got to deal with the prevention and addiction issue but at the same time these are people who are profiteering off the suffering of others,” said Adkinson.

25 people are facing federal charges in connection to operation Hans Gruber including 4 federal arrests and 21 state arrests.

“What I have a fundamental problem with is the fact that these people are literally making their living off the death of other people,” said Adkinson.

Sheriff Michael Adkinson says Walton County has a serious drug problem.

“I’m sad to say this is not going to stop this is going to put a dent in it but it is important to know that I think this is going to take a major hit for the trafficking of cocaine here in Walton County,” said Adkinson.

During the investigation what he called multi-kilos of cocaine were taken off the streets. 3,000 grams of cocaine. making it the largest drug bust in Walton County history.

Sheriff Adkinson says the people involved in operation Hans Gruber.

“These are not the addicts, these are people who are making money doing this and that’s the people we need to hit first and hardest,” said Adkinson.

These arrests are being made all over from Walton County to Jackson County.

“I feel pretty confident at least four more will be in jail over the next two days and from there I think they’ll be more,” said Adkinson.

He expects more than 30 in total will face charges.

In addition to the cocaine found during operation Hans Gruber, law enforcement seized four firearms, fifty grams of crack cocaine, more than two thousand grams of marijuana and more than 22-thousand dollars.

Copyright 2022 WJHG. All rights reserved.