UAB health officials caution of Flu outbreak in Alabama schools

It is crucial for students to stay home when they are sick.
It is crucial for students to stay home when they are sick.(WTVY)
By Kinsley Centers
Published: Oct. 28, 2022 at 2:49 PM CDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - Alabama is a hot zone for flu activity, the CDC map shows the state currently at a high level.

That activity is being seen right here in the Wiregrass with Daleville City schools having a remote learning day on Friday and Ozark City Schools working through potential delays with their bus routes due to the virus.

Dr. Claudette Poole is the Associate Program Director of Pediatric Infectious Diseases with UAB and Children’s Of Alabama. She suggests for classrooms to have plenty of hand sanitizer and tissues for students during the wintery virus season to help slow the spread. She said it is crucial for students to stay home when they are sick.

“I know there is a lot of pressure on children to be in the classroom for learning but certainly if they do come to school sick these viruses can spread very effectively and efficiently through classrooms,” Dr. Poole said.

UAB health officials encourage people to get the Flu vaccine to protect themselves and slow the spread of the virus.

