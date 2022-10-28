Some job listings will soon be required to show salary range

Under the new laws in New York City and California, job seekers will get a much better grasp of...
Under the new laws in New York City and California, job seekers will get a much better grasp of what many employers are willing to pay.(anyaberkut via Canva)
By CNN Newsource Staff
Published: Oct. 28, 2022 at 2:50 PM CDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – The next job listing you apply for could include the expected salary range, especially if you’re looking for employment in New York or California.

Beginning Nov. 1, New York City will require employers with four or more employees, with at least one of them working in the city, to provide a pay range in all job postings.

A similar law goes into effect in California on Jan. 1 for employers with at least 15 workers.

Both laws will be far-reaching, considering they affect two of the most populous places in the nation.

Job seekers will get a much better grasp of what many employers are willing to pay.

Companies will likely need a good answer when existing employees question why their salary is on the low end of the range advertised for the same role.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Verna Winn, 73, went to the restroom after having a late lunch with her husband and friends at...
Restaurant keeps serving after woman dies in bathroom
Dothan City school board members Brenda Guilford and Franklin Jones held a press conference on...
Dothan board members seeking continued investigation into coach’s conduct
A woman in Iowa claims her father murdered up to 70 people.
Woman claims father murdered up to 70 people years ago
Larry Patrick talks about the success of a city basketball tournament in this file photo.
Faithful worker demands $150,000 after city of Dothan forged his name--repeatedly
Jakia Pearson
Jakia Pearson makes history winning Miss National Peanut Festival

Latest News

FILE - Jerry Lee Lewis performs at the New Orleans Jazz & Heritage Festival in New Orleans on...
Jerry Lee Lewis, outrageous rock ‘n’ roll star, dies at 87
The billionaire has taken over the social media network.
Musk: No Twitter accounts reinstated until ‘content moderation council’ in place
It is crucial for students to stay home when they are sick.
UAB health officials caution of Flu outbreak in Alabama schools
Hays Middle School Assistant Principal Shauna Zweifel (left) is recovering from surgery after...
It’s a match: Assistant principal donates kidney to 8th-grade teacher