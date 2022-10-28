Rather Cloudy Weekend

From Chief Meteorologist David Paul in the 4Warn Storm Center:
By David Paul
Published: Oct. 28, 2022 at 6:17 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SYNOPSIS – Rather cloudy weather is on the way for the weekend as a storm system approaches from the west. We’ll see a scattering of showers and a few thunderstorms Sunday, which may linger in spots into Sunday night. Temperatures will remain close to normal over the next several days, mainly in the middle to upper 70s.

TONIGHT – Mostly cloudy. Low near 60°. Winds E at 5-10 mph.

TOMORROW – Mostly cloudy. High near 78°. Winds E-SE at 5-10 mph.

TOMORROW NIGHT – Mostly cloudy, a shower late. Low near 64°. Winds E at 5-10 mph.

EXTENDED

SUN: Mostly cloudy, scattered showers and thunderstorms. Low: 64° High: 77° 60%

MON: Partly sunny. Low: 62° High: 77° 10%

TUE: Partly sunny. Low: 55° High: 78° 5%

WED: Partly sunny, slight rain chance. Low: 57° High: 79° 20%

THU: Partly cloudy. Low: 58° High: 80° 5%

FRI: Sunny. Low: 59° High: 80° 5%

COASTAL FORECAST SATURDAY – Choppy on Coastal Lakes and Bays. Winds E at 10-15 kts. Seas offshore 2-4 feet.

4Warn Weather Team on Social!

Twitter

@MetDavidPaul, @zach_hatcherwx, @AmberKulick_wx, @emilyactonwx

Facebook

WTVY 4Warn Weather Team, Chief Meteorologist David Paul, Meteorologist Amber Kulick, Meteorologist Zach Hatcher, Meteorologist Emily Acton

Subscribe to our News 4 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning. Get instant notifications on top stories from News 4 by downloading our mobile apps.

Copyright 2022 WTVY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Larry Patrick talks about the success of a city basketball tournament in this file photo.
Faithful worker demands $150,000 after city of Dothan forged his name--repeatedly
Verna Winn, 73, went to the restroom after having a late lunch with her husband and friends at...
Restaurant keeps serving after woman dies in bathroom
Dothan City school board members Brenda Guilford and Franklin Jones held a press conference on...
Dothan board members seeking continued investigation into coach’s conduct
A woman in Iowa claims her father murdered up to 70 people.
Woman claims father murdered up to 70 people years ago
Jakia Pearson
Jakia Pearson makes history winning Miss National Peanut Festival

Latest News

David Paul
Chief Meteorologist David Paul Weathercast October 28, 2022
Meteorologist Amber Kulick Weathercast 10-28-22
Meteorologist Amber Kulick Weathercast 10-28-22
Meteorologist Amber Kulick Weathercast 10-28-22
Breezy this morning
David Paul
Chief Meteorologist David Paul Weathercast October 27, 2022