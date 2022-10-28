Rather Cloudy Weekend

SYNOPSIS – Rather cloudy weather is on the way for the weekend as a storm system approaches from the west. We’ll see a scattering of showers and a few thunderstorms Sunday, which may linger in spots into Sunday night. Temperatures will remain close to normal over the next several days, mainly in the middle to upper 70s.

TONIGHT – Mostly cloudy. Low near 60°. Winds E at 5-10 mph.

TOMORROW – Mostly cloudy. High near 78°. Winds E-SE at 5-10 mph.

TOMORROW NIGHT – Mostly cloudy, a shower late. Low near 64°. Winds E at 5-10 mph.

EXTENDED

SUN: Mostly cloudy, scattered showers and thunderstorms. Low: 64° High: 77° 60%

MON: Partly sunny. Low: 62° High: 77° 10%

TUE: Partly sunny. Low: 55° High: 78° 5%

WED: Partly sunny, slight rain chance. Low: 57° High: 79° 20%

THU: Partly cloudy. Low: 58° High: 80° 5%

FRI: Sunny. Low: 59° High: 80° 5%

COASTAL FORECAST SATURDAY – Choppy on Coastal Lakes and Bays. Winds E at 10-15 kts. Seas offshore 2-4 feet.

