Opp man wanted on child porn charges caught in Geneva

COVINGTON COUNTY, Ala. (WSFA) - The Covington County Sheriff’s Office said an Opp man wanted on child porn-related charges has been caught in Geneva.

Authorities said James Richard Hatcher, 42, was wanted for multiple counts of possession of child pornography.

Deputies said the charges stem from an investigation in which numerous electronic storage devices were found to contain thousands of images and videos of child sex abuse material.

Not reading this story on the WSFA News App? Get news alerts FASTER and FREE in the Apple App Store and the Google Play Store!

Copyright 2022 WSFA. All rights reserved.