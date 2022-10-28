Opp man wanted on child porn charges caught in Geneva

The Covington County Sheriff's Office is searching for 42-year-old James Richard Hatcher.
The Covington County Sheriff's Office is searching for 42-year-old James Richard Hatcher.
By WSFA 12 News Staff
Published: Oct. 28, 2022
COVINGTON COUNTY, Ala. (WSFA) - The Covington County Sheriff’s Office said an Opp man wanted on child porn-related charges has been caught in Geneva.

Authorities said James Richard Hatcher, 42, was wanted for multiple counts of possession of child pornography.

Deputies said the charges stem from an investigation in which numerous electronic storage devices were found to contain thousands of images and videos of child sex abuse material.

