House of Ruth candlelight vigil honors domestic violence victims

They honored three women who lost their lives to domestic violence in the last year.
By Caroline Gerhart
Published: Oct. 27, 2022 at 10:18 PM CDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - The House of Ruth held a candlelight vigil tonight in honor of domestic violence victims.

They honored three women who lost their lives to domestic violence in the last year.

A survivor shared her story of perseverance and her journey to advocacy.

Lieutenant Steve Searcy as kay note speaker.

His message was that there is never an excuse for abuse.

“We’ll call the fire department to report a fire, but if domestic violence is going on, we won’t report it because we don’t know, should we? Or how will it impact if I do? And so we need to get into the same frame of mind that if we’ll call the fire department to report a fire, we need to call the police to report domestic violence, and that comes through community awareness,” Searcy claimed.

As the sun set, candles were lit one by one.

A prayer was recited for the victims and for those who still need help.

Subscribe to our News 4 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning. Get instant notifications on top stories from News 4 by downloading our mobile apps.

Copyright 2022 WTVY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

An apparent industrial accident has claimed the life of one person, Houston County Coroner...
Owner of Ashford peanut mill killed in accident
Dothan City school board members Brenda Guilford and Franklin Jones held a press conference on...
Dothan board members seeking continued investigation into coach’s conduct
A woman in Iowa claims her father murdered up to 70 people.
Woman claims father murdered up to 70 people years ago
Jakia Pearson
Jakia Pearson makes history winning Miss National Peanut Festival
Verna Winn, 73, went to the restroom after having a late lunch with her husband and friends at...
Restaurant keeps serving after woman dies in bathroom

Latest News

House of Ruth candlelight vigil honors domestic violence victims
House of Ruth candlelight vigil honors domestic violence victims
Silent Heroes of the Wiregrass: Joel Waller
Ashford pride earns man “Silent Heroes” award
Silent Heroes of the Wiregrass: Web Extra Brad's Bit Joel Waller
Silent Heroes of the Wiregrass: Web Extra Brad's Bit Joel Waller
Week 9 Player of the Week: Harrison Hicks
Week 9 Player of the Week: Harrison Hicks