House of Ruth candlelight vigil honors domestic violence victims

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - The House of Ruth held a candlelight vigil tonight in honor of domestic violence victims.

They honored three women who lost their lives to domestic violence in the last year.

A survivor shared her story of perseverance and her journey to advocacy.

Lieutenant Steve Searcy as kay note speaker.

His message was that there is never an excuse for abuse.

“We’ll call the fire department to report a fire, but if domestic violence is going on, we won’t report it because we don’t know, should we? Or how will it impact if I do? And so we need to get into the same frame of mind that if we’ll call the fire department to report a fire, we need to call the police to report domestic violence, and that comes through community awareness,” Searcy claimed.

As the sun set, candles were lit one by one.

A prayer was recited for the victims and for those who still need help.

