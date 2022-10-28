Grand jury indicts man on 20 child sex crimes

HOUSTON COUNTY, Ala. (WTVY) - A Houston County Grand Jury indicted a Panama City man on 20 sex charges involving a young child.

Samuel Ray House, 41, faces 18 counts of Sex Abuse of a Child under 12 and two counts of Sodomy first degree, according to court records.

He was arrested on Thursday.

Dothan Police Sergeant Tim Mullis told News 4 that specific information about the investigation, including the child’s sex, cannot be released because of sensitivity issues and the victim’s age.

All counts involve the same child.

The indictments came after grand jurors heard secret testimony last month.

House resided in Dothan, where the crimes were reported to have occurred before moving to Florida.

He is in the Houston County Jail, held on $1.2 million bail.

This story will be updated with the approximate times when the crimes allegedly occurred.

