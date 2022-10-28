Faithful worker demands $150,000 after city of Dothan forged him name--repeatedly

Even though Larry Patrick retired in 2013, his name continued to appear on official documents for eight years without his knowledge
Even though Larry Patrick retired in 2013, his name continued to appear on official documents for eight years without his knowledge
By Ken Curtis
Published: Oct. 28, 2022 at 5:35 AM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - A retired city of Dothan employee demands that his old bosses pay him $150,000 because, under their watch, his name was frequently forged.

Even though Larry Patrick retired in 2013, his name continued to appear on official documents for eight years without his knowledge.

Those documents were required for the city to receive federal funding for its after school feeding program that is now the target of an FBI and Dothan police investigation.

Patrick, who is not implicated, supervised that nutrition initiative until his retirement following a remarkable 34-year career with the Department of Leisure Services.

Only after a WTVY report aired on August 29 did Patrick learn what had occurred, per his attorney.

“While the story did state Larry Patrick’s name was used on the documents without his permission, (he) still suffered the humiliation of having his name and image appear in a news story,” said attorney Chris Maddox in an official verified claim filed against the city of Dothan.

The story---one in a series of WTVY feeding scandal reports---came amid allegations that a city employee, who took over after Patrick’s retirement, falsified official paperwork.

That employee, Stephanie Wingfield, was fired and several others disciplined.

Patrick accuses the city of negligence, failure to provide adequate training, and forgery.

He claims the series of embarrassing events have also caused mental anguish.

During the August 29 news report, City Manager Kevin Cowper said Wingfield failed to change the login for software used to file feeding program documents.

Cowper on Thursday instructed City Attorney Len White to respond to WTVY about Patrick’s claim, but White did not comply with those instructions.

Subscribe to our News 4 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning. Get instant notifications on top stories from News 4 by downloading our mobile apps.

Copyright 2022 WTVY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Verna Winn, 73, went to the restroom after having a late lunch with her husband and friends at...
Restaurant keeps serving after woman dies in bathroom
Dothan City school board members Brenda Guilford and Franklin Jones held a press conference on...
Dothan board members seeking continued investigation into coach’s conduct
A woman in Iowa claims her father murdered up to 70 people.
Woman claims father murdered up to 70 people years ago
Jakia Pearson
Jakia Pearson makes history winning Miss National Peanut Festival
Ozark City Schools
Ozark City Schools delay buses

Latest News

House of Ruth candlelight vigil honors domestic violence victims
House of Ruth candlelight vigil honors domestic violence victims
House of Ruth candlelight vigil honors domestic violence victims
House of Ruth candlelight vigil honors domestic violence victims
Silent Heroes of the Wiregrass: Joel Waller
Ashford pride earns man “Silent Heroes” award
Silent Heroes of the Wiregrass: Web Extra Brad's Bit Joel Waller
Silent Heroes of the Wiregrass: Web Extra Brad's Bit Joel Waller