Faithful worker demands $150,000 after city of Dothan forged him name--repeatedly

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - A retired city of Dothan employee demands that his old bosses pay him $150,000 because, under their watch, his name was frequently forged.

Even though Larry Patrick retired in 2013, his name continued to appear on official documents for eight years without his knowledge.

Those documents were required for the city to receive federal funding for its after school feeding program that is now the target of an FBI and Dothan police investigation.

Patrick, who is not implicated, supervised that nutrition initiative until his retirement following a remarkable 34-year career with the Department of Leisure Services.

Only after a WTVY report aired on August 29 did Patrick learn what had occurred, per his attorney.

“While the story did state Larry Patrick’s name was used on the documents without his permission, (he) still suffered the humiliation of having his name and image appear in a news story,” said attorney Chris Maddox in an official verified claim filed against the city of Dothan.

The story---one in a series of WTVY feeding scandal reports---came amid allegations that a city employee, who took over after Patrick’s retirement, falsified official paperwork.

That employee, Stephanie Wingfield, was fired and several others disciplined.

Patrick accuses the city of negligence, failure to provide adequate training, and forgery.

He claims the series of embarrassing events have also caused mental anguish.

During the August 29 news report, City Manager Kevin Cowper said Wingfield failed to change the login for software used to file feeding program documents.

Cowper on Thursday instructed City Attorney Len White to respond to WTVY about Patrick’s claim, but White did not comply with those instructions.

