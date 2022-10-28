Dothan pediatrician shares action plan for parents regarding RSV symptoms

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - Respiratory Syncytial Virus (RSV) can circulate year round, but it is more common during the Fall and Winter months, according to the Centers for Disease Control.

Dr. Adam DeLong with Dothan Pediatric Clinic said the number of RSV cases are trending downward and being replaced by the Flu over the last few weeks. He references the CDC data which shows Alabama already had an RSV peak this year between August and September, but he adds that doesn’t mean there won’t be another spike.

Dr. DeLong said those who are most at risk are children under the age of one, pre-mature infants and kids with underlying health issue.

He said the majority of children who get RSV are presented with typical cold like symptoms, for instance a runny nose or coughing.

“Most children that get RSV do fine, it presents with typical cold symptoms, you know, runny nose, cough, a cough that can present to wheeze and difficulty breathing,” Dr. DeLong said. “But for every 100 kids that get RSV, only one or two of them need to be admitted to the hospital, which means 98 or 99 of them can be treated at home just like we treat any other cold.”

However, when the coughing does progress to a wheeze and difficulty breathing, that is when Dr. DeLong suggests medical attention immediately.

“The worrisome signs, the reason I would want a family to bring their kid in to be checked out, would be any concern about trouble breathing, so breathing too fast, labored breathing, those are always reasons to have your kids seen by a medical professional regardless of whether it’s RSV or the Flu or some other respiratory virus,” Dr. DeLong said.

The clinic adds they have seen a rise in Flu cases this week. Dr. DeLong encourages everyone to take part in health safety measures like covering coughs and sneezes, social distance and proper handwashing.

