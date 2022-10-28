Breezy this morning

From Meteorologist Amber Kulick in the 4Warn Storm Center:
By Amber Kulick
Published: Oct. 28, 2022 at 4:36 AM CDT
SYNOPSIS – A little warmer start this morning with temperatures in the upper 50s and lower 60s. It will be breezy this afternoon so bring in any loose outdoor objects you don’t want to go looking for in your neighbors yard. If you have outdoor plans for the weekend Saturday looks like the best day because showers and storms will roll through on Sunday. We will keep an eye on this system for the low end chance of severe weather but that chance is very low. Dry for Halloween Monday with another low chance of a shower or two by Wednesday.

TODAY– Partly cloudy. High near 80°. Winds NE/E 5-15 mph 0%

TONIGHT – Mostly cloudy. Low near 58°. Winds NE 5-10 mph 5%

TOMORROW– Partly cloudy, slight chance of rain in the afternoon. High near 78°. Winds E 5-15 mph 20%

EXTENDED

SUN: Mostly cloudy, chance of rain. Low: 62° High: 75° 60%

MON: Partly cloudy. Low: 56° High: 77° 0%

TUE: Partly cloudy. Low: 53° High: 78° 0%

WED: Partly cloudy, slight chance of rain. Low: 57° High: 79° 20%

THUR: Mostly sunny. Low: 56° High: 78° 0%

FRI: Sunny. Low: 51° High: 76° 0%

SAT: Sunny. Low: 52° High: 78° 0%

COASTAL FORECAST FRIDAY- Moderate chop on Coastal Lakes and Bays. Winds E 10-15 kts. Seas 2-3 ft

