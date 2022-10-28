Ballot error causes brief absentee vote snafu in Houston County

A printing mistake transposed names in two county board of education contests, both of which are unopposed.
By Ken Curtis
Published: Oct. 28, 2022 at 7:14 AM CDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - Houston County election officials swiftly corrected a ballot snafu affecting a few absentee voters but could not have altered race outcomes.

“It does not impact the races at all, but we want accuracy,” said Circuit Clerk Carla Woodall during a news conference on Thursday.

She learned of the error on October 18, and by the following day new ballots had been printed and other corrective measures taken as she and Houston County Probate Judge Patrick Davenport tackled the issue.

Woodall’s problem, though, became the 29 absentees that had been mailed before the issue reared its head.

But by Thursday, as absentee manager, she had reached all 29 voters, made them aware of the issue, and sent corrected ballots.

“They were very appreciative of our efforts,” she said.

Judge Patrick Davenport was tasked with notifying the affected candidates, Republican incumbents Marty Collins and Mark Kelly.

They have no Democratic or Libertarian opposition.

“There were ballots in three precincts affected out of the 18 (precincts) in the county,” Davenport said of the printing error.

Those are in the Rehobeth and Wicksburg areas.

Though no harm, no foul Davenport and Woodall believe they owed a public explanation for what had occurred.

“We want to do everything right, so that’s what we did,” Woodall said.

