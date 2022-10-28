3 vie for Alabama secretary of state seat

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Alabama will have a new secretary of state after this midterm election.

John Merrill is finishing up his second term in office, which makes him ineligible to run this year. So voters will have three candidates to choose from. The race will come down to either Libertarian candidate Matt Shelby, Democrat Pamela Laffitte, or Republican Wes Allen.

Allen was elected to the Alabama House of Representatives and represents District 89. He also spent a decade as the Pike County probate judge.

“I had about nine and a half years of experience as the Pike County probate judge,” said Republican candidate Wes Allen. “I’m the only one who’s run elections. I know what it feels like to appoint poll workers and train poll workers.”

Democrat Pamela Lafitte served more than 18 years in the Air Force reserves. She also worked with the Mobile County sheriff’s office for more than 24 years.

“I really want to get in there and protect the voting rights of everyone, regardless of race or gender,” said Democrat candidate Pamela Laffitte. “I want to make sure everyone’s voice can be heard in this democracy.”

Matt Shelby is the Libertarian candidate. He worked as the assistant district in Baldwin County for almost two years and is now in private practice. He says a third-party candidate will provide a fresh voice.

“I understand the importance of the secretary of state when it comes to ballot access laws especially,” said Libertarian candidate Matt Shelby. “Now the secretary of state can’t write laws, but does have a major influence on what those election laws are.”

The secretary of state has more than 1,000 different duties, most involve processing and filing documents. That person is also Alabama’s “Chief Election Official.”

So why should either of these three get your vote?

“Frankly, I think my qualification is my understanding of election laws as a third-party candidate,” said Shelby.

“I have that integrity,” said Laffitte. “I have the accountability, the excellence and the drive to bring transparency to a fast-paced working environment.”

“I know how elections work,” said Allen. “If a probate judge were to call me, if I’m lucky enough to be elected as the next Republican Secretary of State, the language they are speaking won’t be foreign to me because I’ve done it.”

Your votes will decide which new face will be Alabama’s secretary of state.

Not reading this story on the WSFA News App? Get news alerts FASTER and FREE in the Apple App Store and the Google Play Store!

Copyright 2022 WSFA. All rights reserved.