Three Habitat houses hope to be finished for the holidays
By Meredith Blair
Published: Oct. 27, 2022 at 2:30 PM CDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - The Wiregrass Habitat for Humanity is working on three big projects to help families in the community.

Two of these are home renovations in Dothan.

The other is building a new house in Ozark.

The social club working with Habitat, called Krewe of Kolosee, is completely renovating one of the Dothan homes.

The group is doing all the labor and assisted with donations to help the costs.

When they’re done, the home will be gifted to a qualified family.

Habitat believes the timing of this work couldn’t be better.

“This time of the year is so important because the families are gonna get time to spend with their families for the holiday season, and so we’re looking forward to having that opportunity to share with them,” Restore Manager of Habitat for Humanity Connie Hauss said.

Habitat says inflation and supply chain issues made renovating homes a better financial option than new builds.

It also means quicker approvals for families needing a place to live and improves the community.

