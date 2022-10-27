Sunshine today

SYNOPSIS – A cool start to the morning with temperatures in the upper 40s to lower 50s. Plenty of sunshine this afternoon with highs in the upper 70s. We will see quiet conditions until the weekend when our next system will push through Saturday night into Sunday morning this will bring us some more much needed rainfall but we will keep an eye on it for the chance of some strong storms. A few models show another chance of rain moving in Wednesday of next week as well.

TODAY– Sunny. High near 79°. Winds NE 5-10 mph 0%

TONIGHT – Partly cloudy. Low near 56°. Winds NE 5-10 mph 0%

TOMORROW– Mostly cloudy. High near 82°. Winds NE 5-15 mph 0%

EXTENDED

SAT: Partly cloudy, slight chance of rain in the afternoon. Low: 58° High: 78° 20%

SUN: Mostly cloudy, chance of rain. Low: 62° High: 75° 60%

MON: Partly cloudy. Low: 58° High: 77° 0%

TUE: Partly cloudy. Low: 53° High: 78° 0%

WED: Partly cloudy, slight chance of rain. Low: 52° High: 79° 20%

THUR: Mostly sunny. Low: 56° High: 80° 0%

FRI: Sunny. Low: 56° High: 80° 0%

COASTAL FORECAST THURSDAY- Moderate chop on Coastal Lakes and Bays. Winds NE 10-15 kts. Seas 2-3 ft

