School food drive to kick off Miracle on Foster food drive

(WTVY)
By Stephen Crews and Cassidy Lee
Published: Oct. 27, 2022 at 3:36 PM CDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - WTVY is gearing up for the 10th annual Miracle on Foster food drive for the holiday season.

The campaign is set to begin with the third annual school food drive competition.

The drive begins on Tuesday, November 1 and will run through Friday, December 2.

For schools to participate in the drive, they must fill out a form on our website. Once your school is signed up, the Wiregrass Area Food Bank will pick up all of the donations at the end of the food drive.

Once the canned food donations start rolling in, your school can send in daily or weekly totals to News 4 using this form.

We will keep track of your donations and the top elementary school class will be recognized for their efforts.

WTVY thanks you for considering helping families around the Wiregrass during the upcoming holiday season.

Be on the lookout for more information about the 10th anniversary of Miracle on Foster including where in the Wiregrass the News 4 team will be throughout the drive.

