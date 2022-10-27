Regions ‘Next Step’ program helps keep money in your pocket

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - Regions Bank is offering financial tips to help you survive financially amid high inflation and a recession looming.

They have online, self-paced money management courses, completely free to the public.

The courses include ways to make budget adjustments, paying variable-rate debt, or even how to trim your grocery.

Market executive John Brown said Regions wants to help you keep money in your pocket and stay ahead of future economic downturns.

”Everyone wants that ability to have financial freedom. So, it just provides those resources that you need to help track your spending, to listen to webinars and different resources to kind of get a feel for what other people are doing in the current environment to help them save. And I think it’s just a great resource overall,” Brown said.

You don’t even have to be a Regions member to access “Next Step.”

To view Regions’ money-saving resources, visit this link.

Subscribe to our News 4 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning. Get instant notifications on top stories from News 4 by downloading our mobile apps.

Copyright 2022 WTVY. All rights reserved.