Portion of North Foster and East Troy Streets to close for Ice Rink installation

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - A portion of North Foster Street and East Troy Street will be closed to all parking beginning at 6:00 p.m. on Sunday, October 30 as part of the installation for the Ice & Lights Skating Rink.

The affected area will be the 200 block of North Foster Street, which runs from the East Troy Street intersection in front of the Federal Building to the West Adams Street intersection in front of the Charles Woods Building. Also affected is the 100 block of East Troy Street between North St. Andrews Street and North Foster Street.

During the closure, no parking will be permitted in these sections and the streets will need to be cleared of all vehicles during this time.

In addition, the 200 block of North Foster Street will have intermittent closures from October 30 - November 4.

Drivers are asked to use caution in the area during this time and to follow all detour signs and observe all barricades.

Any questions about the installation of the ice rink and more information can be found by contacting Dothan Leisure Services at (334) 615-3700. You can also visit iceskatedothan.com, dothanleisureservices.org, or look for Dothan Leisure Services on Facebook and Instagram.

