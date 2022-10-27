Portion of North Foster and East Troy Streets to close for Ice Rink installation

Dothan Ice and Lights Skating Rink on December 3, 2021
Dothan Ice and Lights Skating Rink on December 3, 2021(Source: WTVY)
By Ty Storey
Published: Oct. 27, 2022 at 9:16 AM CDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - A portion of North Foster Street and East Troy Street will be closed to all parking beginning at 6:00 p.m. on Sunday, October 30 as part of the installation for the Ice & Lights Skating Rink.

The affected area will be the 200 block of North Foster Street, which runs from the East Troy Street intersection in front of the Federal Building to the West Adams Street intersection in front of the Charles Woods Building. Also affected is the 100 block of East Troy Street between North St. Andrews Street and North Foster Street.

During the closure, no parking will be permitted in these sections and the streets will need to be cleared of all vehicles during this time.

In addition, the 200 block of North Foster Street will have intermittent closures from October 30 - November 4.

Drivers are asked to use caution in the area during this time and to follow all detour signs and observe all barricades.

Any questions about the installation of the ice rink and more information can be found by contacting Dothan Leisure Services at (334) 615-3700. You can also visit iceskatedothan.com, dothanleisureservices.org, or look for Dothan Leisure Services on Facebook and Instagram.

Subscribe to our News 4 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning. Get instant notifications on top stories from News 4 by downloading our mobile apps.

Copyright 2022 WTVY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

An apparent industrial accident has claimed the life of one person, Houston County Coroner...
Owner of Ashford peanut mill killed in accident
Dothan City school board members Brenda Guilford and Franklin Jones held a press conference on...
Dothan board members seeking continued investigation into coach’s conduct
A woman in Iowa claims her father murdered up to 70 people.
Woman claims father murdered up to 70 people years ago
Jakia Pearson
Jakia Pearson makes history winning Miss National Peanut Festival
DHS Head Coach Jed Kennedy apologizes for his violent shove of another coach in this October...
School board members concerned about coach’s suspension after violent shove

Latest News

A "sold" is posted outside a single family home in a residential neighborhood, in Glenside,...
US mortgage rates top 7% for the first time in 2 decades
Two Dothan city school board members are seeking for a further investigation into Friday’s...
Dothan board members seeking continued investigation into coach’s conduct
Firearm discharged by students at McDonnell Elementary School, no injuries reported
Huntsville school board seeks expulsion for elementary student
Alabama revenue surplus could lead to rebate for taxpayers