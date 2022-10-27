Ozark City Schools delay buses

Ozark City Schools
Ozark City Schools
By Cassidy Lee
Published: Oct. 26, 2022 at 8:53 PM CDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OZARK, Ala. (WTVY) - Ozark City Schools may be experiencing bus delays due to the rise in flu cases.

In a Facebook post, Ozark City Schools said that buses may be delayed or running double routes for the next few days.

They thank everyone for their patience and understanding as they makes these adjustments.

Subscribe to our News 4 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning. Get instant notifications on top stories from News 4 by downloading our mobile apps.

Copyright 2022 WTVY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

An apparent industrial accident has claimed the life of one person, Houston County Coroner...
Owner of Ashford peanut mill killed in accident
Dothan head coach Jed Kennedy interview
Video shows Dothan head football coach shoving assistant to ground
Dothan head coach Jed Kennedy interview
Dothan board members seeking continued investigation into coach’s conduct
DHS Head Coach Jed Kennedy apologizes for his violent shove of another coach in this October...
School board members concerned about coach’s suspension after violent shove
Authorities are at the scene in Wood Heights on Monday night after an Amazon driver was found...
Amazon driver found dead in yard, possibly mauled by dogs, authorities say

Latest News

Daleville City Schools
Daleville schools remote due to high number of flu cases
GOTN Preview: Lakeside vs Abbeville Christian
GOTN Preview: Lakeside vs Abbeville Christian
Salma is also dual enrolled at Enterprise State Community College to get a jump start on her...
Bright Athlete: Salma Araghi
Wednesday, the St. Joe Company teamed up with InterMountain Management to break going on a new...
More hotels going up in Panama City Beach