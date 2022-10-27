Ozark City Schools delay buses

OZARK, Ala. (WTVY) - Ozark City Schools may be experiencing bus delays due to the rise in flu cases.

In a Facebook post, Ozark City Schools said that buses may be delayed or running double routes for the next few days.

They thank everyone for their patience and understanding as they makes these adjustments.

