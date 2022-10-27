NPF recipe contest awards two “grand prize” winners!

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - Another National Peanut Festival recipe contest is in the books!

An award ceremony at the Fairgrounds Thursday afternoon revealed this year’s grand prize winners.

Claudia Wigglesworth’s peanut butter cheese ball won first place for the adult entries.

As for the students, Wicksburg High School Senior Breeley Taylor brought it home with her peanut butter chocolate macaroons.

Both winners received a Kitchen-Aid mixer and a cash prize.

Categories ranged from cakes and pies to candy and cake pops.

Recipes were judged on peanut use, texture, flavor, and creativity.

Winner Breeley Taylor says making macaroons is a process but it paid off!

“I know I can bake, but I didn’t know who was coming to the competition today, I didn’t know who was bringing what, so I’m just super proud of myself,” Taylor expressed.

This year the contest had 54 adult and 39 student entries.

Many are already looking forward to next year and making it bigger and better.

