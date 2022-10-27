NPF recipe contest awards two “grand prize” winners!

recipe contest award
recipe contest award(wtvy)
By Meredith Blair
Published: Oct. 27, 2022 at 3:31 PM CDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - Another National Peanut Festival recipe contest is in the books!

An award ceremony at the Fairgrounds Thursday afternoon revealed this year’s grand prize winners.

Claudia Wigglesworth’s peanut butter cheese ball won first place for the adult entries.

As for the students, Wicksburg High School Senior Breeley Taylor brought it home with her peanut butter chocolate macaroons.

Both winners received a Kitchen-Aid mixer and a cash prize.

Categories ranged from cakes and pies to candy and cake pops.

Recipes were judged on peanut use, texture, flavor, and creativity.

Winner Breeley Taylor says making macaroons is a process but it paid off!

“I know I can bake, but I didn’t know who was coming to the competition today, I didn’t know who was bringing what, so I’m just super proud of myself,” Taylor expressed.

This year the contest had 54 adult and 39 student entries.

Many are already looking forward to next year and making it bigger and better.

Subscribe to our News 4 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning. Get instant notifications on top stories from News 4 by downloading our mobile apps.

Copyright 2022 WTVY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

An apparent industrial accident has claimed the life of one person, Houston County Coroner...
Owner of Ashford peanut mill killed in accident
Dothan City school board members Brenda Guilford and Franklin Jones held a press conference on...
Dothan board members seeking continued investigation into coach’s conduct
A woman in Iowa claims her father murdered up to 70 people.
Woman claims father murdered up to 70 people years ago
Jakia Pearson
Jakia Pearson makes history winning Miss National Peanut Festival
Verna Winn, 73, went to the restroom after having a late lunch with her husband and friends at...
Restaurant keeps serving after woman dies in bathroom

Latest News

News 4 counts down to Miracle on Foster kickoff with area schools
News 4 counts down to Miracle on Foster kickoff with area schools
School food drive to kick off Miracle on Foster food drive
A "sold" sign is posted outside a single family home in a residential neighborhood, in...
US mortgage rates top 7% for the first time in 2 decades
A Donalsonville police officer is suspended from her job and facing charges of witness...
Donalsonville police officer arrested