News4Now: Wiregrass Weekends
Updated: 1 hour ago
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - News 4 takes a look at what’s going on in the community.
Join us each week to share a casual look at what’s trending online and what’s happening this weekend.
If there’s a community event going on that you want to tell us about, send an email to news@wtvy.com.
Events for the weekend of October 27, 2022
- LIST OF HALLOWEEN EVENTS IN THE WIREGRASS
- LIST OF TRICK-OR-TREAT TIMES
- The Spongebob Musical | Tuesday, October 25 - Saturday, October 29
- 3rd Annual Drive-Thru Trick or Treat (James Oates Park) | Thursday, October 27 - Friday, October 28
- Fort Rucker Retiree Health Fair | Friday, October 28
- Story Time at the Marianna Library | Friday, October 28
- Daleville Library Little Learners Storytime | Friday, October 28
- The Glass Pumpkin Party | Friday, October 28
- The TCO presents “Halloween Spooktacular” | Friday, October 28
- Landmark Park Fifth Saturday Freebie! | Saturday, October 29
- Enterprise Farmers Market | Saturday, October 29
- Alabama Syrup Maker’s Association Workshop | Saturday, October 29
- “Stroll for Breast Cancer Research” Walk-A-Thon | Saturday, October 29
- The Pumpkin Patch: A Family Art Festival | Saturday, October 29
- Church of the Nativity Trunk-or-Treat | Saturday, October 29
- Level Plains Trunk or Treat | Saturday, October 29
- Greystone UMC Trunk or Treat | Sunday, October 30
- Plus, more on the News4 Community Calendar!
