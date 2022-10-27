News 4 counts down to Miracle on Foster kickoff with area schools

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - We’re just five days away from our Miracle on Foster kickoff with schools across the Wiregrass.

Schools have one month to collect non-perishable goods to donate to the Wiregrass Area Food Bank.

News 4 gives a prize to the class who donates the most.

Mulkey Elementary in Geneva took home first place the past two years.

The drive is a huge boost for the food bank’s supply during the holidays.

Julie Gonzalez with the food bank said it’s important to teach kids the significance of giving.

“They get to see the cans stacking up and it gets exciting, they go home, and they start robbing their pantries and their parents get upset at them but it’s for a good cause, so it’s fun to see that happen. The kids get excited, they want to bring in food and donate it to the food drive, because not only are they trying to win that pizza party, but they know how important it is to provide food for those who are in need,” Assistant Director Gonzales said.

The drive runs from November 1-December 2.

We’ve got a sign-up sheet for schools here.

