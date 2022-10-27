‘It’s hard to believe that they will go for Herschel Walker:’ Chuck Schumer to President Biden

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer was caught on a hot mic Thursday afternoon in Syracuse, New York, telling President Joe Biden, “the state where we’re going downhill is Georgia.

“It’s hard to believe that they will go for Herschel Walker,” Schumer told the president, referring to Georgia’s nationally watched U.S. Senate between Walker and incumbent U.S. Sen. Raphael Warnock.

The exchange was reported by both The Washington Post and Washington Examiner, and caught on Twitter.

🚨Schumer to Biden: "The state where we're going downhill is Georgia. It's hard to believe that they will go for Herschel Walker." pic.twitter.com/m5ELvQAUYO — Greg Price (@greg_price11) October 27, 2022

Walker and Warnock remain in a virtual tie in a race that could determine Washington, D.C.’s, balance of political power.

On Wednesday, a new Monmouth University poll showed Walker still within striking distance of Warnock, despite constant attack ads from Warnock and his supporters over the abortion allegations and other allegations of domestic abuse.

On Wednesday, Walker was hit with another accusation of urging and then paying for another woman’s abortion.

Nationally known attorney Gloria Allred held a news conference with the woman, identified only as Jane Doe, who alleged a romantic relationship with Walker.

Jane Doe said she met Walker while he was playing for the University of Georgia. The two became friends over the next several years, and began a romantic relationship during his tenure as a member of the Dallas Cowboys.

Their relationship, both Jane Doe and Allred alleged, continued after he was traded to the Minnesota Vikings in 1990 and then the Philadelphia Eagles in 1992.

Allred said her client became pregnant in April 1993. “I was surprised, because I had been on birth control during our relationship,” Jane Doe said.

“He encouraged me to have an abortion and gave me the money to do so,” Jane Doe said. “I went to a clinic in Dallas but couldn’t bring myself to do so.”

Jane Doe said Walker drove her to the clinic the next day and waited for hours until the procedure was completed. “He then drove me to a pharmacist to pick up medications and then drove me home,” she said.

Currently, there are 50 Republicans in the Senate and 48 Democrats, but the Senate’s two Independents caucus with Democrats, meaning the body is split at 50-50. Vice President Kamala Harris, a Democrat, casts any tie-breaking votes.

Warnock won his current seat in a January 2021 runoff against Kelly Loeffler, who had been appointed by Gov. Brian Kemp to fill the unexpired term of Johnny Isakson, who had resigned due to health reasons. Warnock’s win, along with Jon Ossoff’s ouster of then-incumbent David Perdue, gave Georgia two Democratic U.S. senators for the first time in decades.

U.S. Sen. Lindsey Graham was campaigning with Walker during Allred’s news conference on Wednesday, and also campaigned with the former UGA football legend on Thursday.

On Wednesday, Graham issued this statement:

“I’ve seen this movie before folks. I remember the Kavanaugh storyline really well. The hearings are over and he does a great job. All of a sudden, I got this letter. I want to share it with the committee, well it was shared with the Washington Post before it was shared with the committee. Making a salacious allegation, Judge Kavanaugh met with every Democrat, and the ones that knew about it never gave him a chance to explain himself. And the rest is history.

“Another one, another one, and another one.

“So here’s the game plan. They get a celebrity lawyer, like Avenatti, who’s now in jail. Get a celebrity lawyer to come out and make a wild accusation, right before it’s time to make a decision about who should be on the Supreme Court or who should be in the Senate.

“So I’ve seen this movie. People here not gonna tolerate it. There’s gonna be a backlash in Georgia. This is coming from LA. It’s coming from an activist, a Democratic celebrity lawyer who went to the 2016 convention for Hillary Clinton. And people in Georgia are not this dumb.

“We have seen this movie before. And we’re not going to put up with it.

“To every fair-minded Georgia, this stuff needs to stop. They’re trying to ruin people’s lives because they want power more than anything else. They were willing to destroy Judge Kavanaugh’s life. Allegations made by anonymous people turned out to be complete lies, and nothing happened to them.

“And here we go two weeks away from an election, less than two weeks. Some news conference in LA, about somebody saying something, from a celebrity lawyer, trying to affect the outcome of a Senate race in the state of Georgia.

“Let me tell you how this movie ends. Kavanaugh didn’t back down. He’s on the court. Herschel ain’t backing down. The people of Georgia have your back, Herschel. And you know how this movie ends? Herschel Walker’s going to the United States Senate.”

