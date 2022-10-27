Huntsville school board seeks expulsion for elementary student

Huntsville City School Board member seeks expulsion
By Romario Gardner
Published: Oct. 27, 2022 at 12:06 AM CDT|Updated: 8 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Huntsville City School Board members are working to make policy changes when it comes to disciplinary options.

On Wednesday the school board held a special meeting covering recent developments in the district. One of the topics of discussion included the accidental shooting at McDonnell Elementary on Tuesday.

Three students were inside a bathroom when one of them pulled out a gun and it went off. No child was hurt during the shooting.

Elementary school students can not be expelled for having a gun on campus and even firing it. They can only be suspended. That is according to the district’s most recent behavioral guide.

Huntsville District 3 school board member Elisa Ferrell believes it’s time for a change.

“I’ve asked Mr. Pape if he’ll look into the possibility of a policy to expel even our young children if they bring a weapon into our school,” said Ferrell, “And endanger the lives of our staff and of the other children.”

Huntsville District 4 school board member Ryan Renaud said safety is a top priority for schools.

“The board is currently looking into additional security measures whether that be a weapons detection system,” said Renaud, “Whether that be metal detectors, we want to do everything we can as a school system, as an administration, as a board of education to ensure that these instances never occur.”

We’re told Huntsville Police have turned this case over to the juvenile detention center to determine if anyone will face charges.

Copyright 2022 WAFF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

An apparent industrial accident has claimed the life of one person, Houston County Coroner...
Owner of Ashford peanut mill killed in accident
Dothan City school board members Brenda Guilford and Franklin Jones held a press conference on...
Dothan board members seeking continued investigation into coach’s conduct
A woman in Iowa claims her father murdered up to 70 people.
Woman claims father murdered up to 70 people years ago
Jakia Pearson
Jakia Pearson makes history winning Miss National Peanut Festival
DHS Head Coach Jed Kennedy apologizes for his violent shove of another coach in this October...
School board members concerned about coach’s suspension after violent shove

Latest News

Two Dothan city school board members are seeking for a further investigation into Friday’s...
Dothan board members seeking continued investigation into coach’s conduct
Alabama revenue surplus could lead to rebate for taxpayers
We’re seeing relief at gas pump as prices continue to drop. The average for regular is $3.35 in...
Gas prices continue to drop in Alabama
Ozark City Schools
Ozark City Schools delay buses