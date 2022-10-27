Fort Rucker leaders work to better community relationship

DALEVILLE, Ala. (WTVY) - Leaders on Fort Rucker are putting a new emphasis on community engagement.

One of their first opportunities to talk about the next strategy was during the Wiregrass Association of the United States Army meeting in Daleville on October 27.

“Readiness, and people, those are two ways that our community can very much support our mission at Fort Rucker and support the Army as a whole,” said Colonel Whitney Gardener. He addressed the AUSA on this topic. AUSA works as a go between for military personnel and Capitol Hill.

Retired Command Sargeant Major Otis Smith Jr. was active duty for 34 years. But now he is serving through a different role.

“Believe it or not, it kind of means more to me now because I’ve been on that side when the soldiers talk to me about an issue or concern, I say, ‘Hey I’ve been there,’” said Smith. “So now I’m in a position as a member of the AUSA to push their concerns and get our local community, retirees, veterans, and even senior personnel in the military to get them involved.”

Colonel Gardner said that the Army’s greatest asset is people, especially when looking to the future.

Fort Rucker is partnering with Troy University coming up on November 12 for the Troy vs. Army football game.

Colonel Gardner said it will be a great opportunity for the community to get a glimpse into military life.

