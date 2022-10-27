Fort Rucker leaders work to better community relationship

Colonel Gardner said that the Army’s greatest asset is people, especially when looking to the future.
The Wiregrass chapter of the AUSA met for their general membership luncheon in Daleville.
The Wiregrass chapter of the AUSA met for their general membership luncheon in Daleville.(WTVY)
By Caroline Gerhart
Published: Oct. 27, 2022 at 5:53 PM CDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DALEVILLE, Ala. (WTVY) - Leaders on Fort Rucker are putting a new emphasis on community engagement.

One of their first opportunities to talk about the next strategy was during the Wiregrass Association of the United States Army meeting in Daleville on October 27.

“Readiness, and people, those are two ways that our community can very much support our mission at Fort Rucker and support the Army as a whole,” said Colonel Whitney Gardener. He addressed the AUSA on this topic. AUSA works as a go between for military personnel and Capitol Hill.

Retired Command Sargeant Major Otis Smith Jr. was active duty for 34 years. But now he is serving through a different role.

“Believe it or not, it kind of means more to me now because I’ve been on that side when the soldiers talk to me about an issue or concern, I say, ‘Hey I’ve been there,’” said Smith. “So now I’m in a position as a member of the AUSA to push their concerns and get our local community, retirees, veterans, and even senior personnel in the military to get them involved.”

Colonel Gardner said that the Army’s greatest asset is people, especially when looking to the future.

Fort Rucker is partnering with Troy University coming up on November 12 for the Troy vs. Army football game.

Colonel Gardner said it will be a great opportunity for the community to get a glimpse into military life.

Subscribe to our News 4 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning. Get instant notifications on top stories from News 4 by downloading our mobile apps.

Copyright 2022 WTVY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

An apparent industrial accident has claimed the life of one person, Houston County Coroner...
Owner of Ashford peanut mill killed in accident
Dothan City school board members Brenda Guilford and Franklin Jones held a press conference on...
Dothan board members seeking continued investigation into coach’s conduct
A woman in Iowa claims her father murdered up to 70 people.
Woman claims father murdered up to 70 people years ago
Jakia Pearson
Jakia Pearson makes history winning Miss National Peanut Festival
Verna Winn, 73, went to the restroom after having a late lunch with her husband and friends at...
Restaurant keeps serving after woman dies in bathroom

Latest News

FILE - A woman votes in the presidential primary election at the the Summit View Church of the...
Election Day is Nov. 8, but legal challenges have already begun
Regions "Next Step" program offers financial tips
Regions ‘Next Step’ program helps keep money in your pocket
ADPH: More than 1.5M positive COVID-19 cases since 2020
Regions "Next Step" program offers financial tips
Regions "next step" program offers financial tips