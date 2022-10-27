Enterprise seeking award nominations for Veterans Day tribute

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - The City of Progress is preparing for a day of tribute and celebration in honor of local veterans on Friday, November 11.

Enterprise will hold Veterans Day activities which include a 5 p.m. wreath laying at the Wall of Freedom in Johnny Henderson Family Park and a 6 p.m. Remembrance Ceremony at the Enterprise Civic Center.

The tribute, which is being coordinated by the local Veteran Service Organizations with support from the city and the Chamber of Commerce, will also include the announcement of the Veteran of the Year and Active Service Member of the Year award winners.

For both awards, the city is currently accepting nominees who “set a positive example and reflect well upon military values such as selfless service, honor and integrity.” Nominees should also be those living in or in close proximity to the city of Enterprise.

For more information about award criteria and how to obtain nomination forms, you can click this link. Completed nomination forms should be sent to Special Projects Coordinator Kay Kirkland. You can send the form via email to kkirkland@enterpriseal.gov or mail it to P.O. Box 311000, Enterprise, AL 36330.

The nomination deadline is October 31.

