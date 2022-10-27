Enterprise seeking award nominations for Veterans Day tribute

A Veteran of the Year and Active Service Member of the Year will be awarded.
For both Veteran of the Year and Active Service Member of the Year, the city of Enterprise is...
For both Veteran of the Year and Active Service Member of the Year, the city of Enterprise is currently accepting nominees who “set a positive example and reflect well upon military values such as selfless service, honor and integrity.” Nominees should also be those living in or in close proximity to the city.(Enterprise Chamber of Commerce)
By Ty Storey
Published: Oct. 27, 2022 at 1:08 PM CDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - The City of Progress is preparing for a day of tribute and celebration in honor of local veterans on Friday, November 11.

Enterprise will hold Veterans Day activities which include a 5 p.m. wreath laying at the Wall of Freedom in Johnny Henderson Family Park and a 6 p.m. Remembrance Ceremony at the Enterprise Civic Center.

The tribute, which is being coordinated by the local Veteran Service Organizations with support from the city and the Chamber of Commerce, will also include the announcement of the Veteran of the Year and Active Service Member of the Year award winners.

For both awards, the city is currently accepting nominees who “set a positive example and reflect well upon military values such as selfless service, honor and integrity.” Nominees should also be those living in or in close proximity to the city of Enterprise.

For more information about award criteria and how to obtain nomination forms, you can click this link. Completed nomination forms should be sent to Special Projects Coordinator Kay Kirkland. You can send the form via email to kkirkland@enterpriseal.gov or mail it to P.O. Box 311000, Enterprise, AL 36330.

The nomination deadline is October 31.

Subscribe to our News 4 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning. Get instant notifications on top stories from News 4 by downloading our mobile apps.

Copyright 2022 WTVY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

An apparent industrial accident has claimed the life of one person, Houston County Coroner...
Owner of Ashford peanut mill killed in accident
Dothan City school board members Brenda Guilford and Franklin Jones held a press conference on...
Dothan board members seeking continued investigation into coach’s conduct
A woman in Iowa claims her father murdered up to 70 people.
Woman claims father murdered up to 70 people years ago
Jakia Pearson
Jakia Pearson makes history winning Miss National Peanut Festival
DHS Head Coach Jed Kennedy apologizes for his violent shove of another coach in this October...
School board members concerned about coach’s suspension after violent shove

Latest News

A "sold" sign is posted outside a single family home in a residential neighborhood, in...
US mortgage rates top 7% for the first time in 2 decades
Talking Breast Cancer Awareness with Kimberly Thomas
Talking Breast Cancer Awareness with Kimberly Thomas
News 4 takes a look at what’s going on in the community.
NEWS4NOW: Wiregrass Weekends
Jakia’s not just a title holder, she’s a role model.
Jakia Pearson makes history winning Miss National Peanut Festival