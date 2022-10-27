Donalsonville police officer arrested

A Donalsonville police officer is suspended from her job and facing charges of witness...
A Donalsonville police officer is suspended from her job and facing charges of witness influencing in neighboring Miller County.(TPD)
By WCTV Staff
Published: Oct. 27, 2022 at 3:01 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MILLER COUNTY, Ga. (WCTV) – A Donalsonville police officer is suspended from her job and facing charges of witness influencing in neighboring Miller County.

Records show Rain’a Butler was arrested Monday in the city of Colquitt. She was booked at the Miller County jail and released on her own recognizance.

Donalsonville Police have placed Butler on suspension without pay, according to Donalsonville Chief Woodrow Blue. The chief did not provide any other details on her arrest, whether DPD is conducting its own investigation, or whether the officer will face further disciplinary action.

WCTV has requested court records from Miller County detailing what lead to the charge against Butler, and we are awaiting those documents. Colquitt police have not responded to calls seeking comment.

Copyright 2022 WCTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

An apparent industrial accident has claimed the life of one person, Houston County Coroner...
Owner of Ashford peanut mill killed in accident
Dothan City school board members Brenda Guilford and Franklin Jones held a press conference on...
Dothan board members seeking continued investigation into coach’s conduct
A woman in Iowa claims her father murdered up to 70 people.
Woman claims father murdered up to 70 people years ago
Jakia Pearson
Jakia Pearson makes history winning Miss National Peanut Festival
Verna Winn, 73, went to the restroom after having a late lunch with her husband and friends at...
Restaurant keeps serving after woman dies in bathroom

Latest News

shooter
Teasers shooter seeking new trial
Suspect accused of murdering, dismembering girlfriend
Blount Co. Sheriff: Man allegedly stabbed girlfriend more than 100 times, dismembered her body
Jeffery Sikes ... pleads guilty to Walmart arson conspiracy charge.
Alleged Gulf Coast Walmart arson mastermind pleads guilty to conspiracy
Juquon Douglas, 26, was charged and arrested for the 2018 murder of Chatham Adams, 92, of...
Marianna man apprehended for 2018 murder