Deer trapped in sewer rescued by Troy Fire Department

A deer got into a tight situation in Troy.
A deer got into a tight situation in Troy.((Source: WSFA 12 News))
By WSFA 12 News Staff
Published: Oct. 27, 2022 at 1:40 PM CDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - The Troy Fire Department released a video Thursday of a not-so-ordinary night rescue.

According to the fire department, the C-shift was called to rescue a deer who had become trapped in a sewer.

A post on the department’s Facebook page showed the deer stuck in the tight spot before being rescued.

C Shift with a below grade rescue a few nights ago! This deer found himself in a tight place with no way out! You never know what the next call will bring. The guys are always happy to help! Best job ever!!

Posted by Troy Fire Department on Thursday, October 27, 2022

After being pulled out of the sewer and back onto solid ground, the deer is seen running off into the woods.

“You never know what the next call will bring,” the post added. “The guys are always happy to help!”

Not reading this story on the WSFA News App? Get news alerts FASTER and FREE in the Apple App Store and the Google Play Store!

Copyright 2022 WSFA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

An apparent industrial accident has claimed the life of one person, Houston County Coroner...
Owner of Ashford peanut mill killed in accident
Dothan City school board members Brenda Guilford and Franklin Jones held a press conference on...
Dothan board members seeking continued investigation into coach’s conduct
A woman in Iowa claims her father murdered up to 70 people.
Woman claims father murdered up to 70 people years ago
Jakia Pearson
Jakia Pearson makes history winning Miss National Peanut Festival
DHS Head Coach Jed Kennedy apologizes for his violent shove of another coach in this October...
School board members concerned about coach’s suspension after violent shove

Latest News

Runners are set for an exciting two days of races set for Saturday, October 29 and Sunday,...
2022 Run the Circle maps unveiled
Three Habitat houses hope to be finished for the holidays
Three Habitat houses hope to be finished for the holidays
A "sold" sign is posted outside a single family home in a residential neighborhood, in...
US mortgage rates top 7% for the first time in 2 decades
For both Veteran of the Year and Active Service Member of the Year, the city of Enterprise is...
Enterprise seeking award nominations for Veterans Day tribute