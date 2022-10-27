Costco is selling the world’s largest jigsaw puzzle with 60,000 pieces

Costco is selling what it claims to be "the world's largest" jigsaw puzzle.
Costco is selling what it claims to be "the world's largest" jigsaw puzzle.(Costco via CNN Newsource)
By CNN Newsource staff
Published: Oct. 27, 2022 at 4:13 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Think you’re a puzzle master? Costco is about to challenge that notion.

The big-box retail store is selling what it claims to be “the world’s largest” jigsaw puzzle.

The puzzle is made up of 60,000 pieces, with the final product ending up being 29 feet long and 8 feet tall.

Made up of 60,000 pieces, the final product ends up being 29 feet long and 8 feet tall.
Made up of 60,000 pieces, the final product ends up being 29 feet long and 8 feet tall.(Costco via CNN Newsource)

The jigsaw can be divided into 60 smaller puzzles to make it easier to tackle.

It features a map of the world with different famous landmarks in place of the ocean.

Costco’s giant jigsaw will cost you $599, including shipping and handling.

You can buy it here.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

An apparent industrial accident has claimed the life of one person, Houston County Coroner...
Owner of Ashford peanut mill killed in accident
Dothan City school board members Brenda Guilford and Franklin Jones held a press conference on...
Dothan board members seeking continued investigation into coach’s conduct
A woman in Iowa claims her father murdered up to 70 people.
Woman claims father murdered up to 70 people years ago
Jakia Pearson
Jakia Pearson makes history winning Miss National Peanut Festival
Verna Winn, 73, went to the restroom after having a late lunch with her husband and friends at...
Restaurant keeps serving after woman dies in bathroom

Latest News

The mayoral race in Lafayette County is turning out to be quite an unusual one.
‘Vote for the dead man’: Bizarre situation leaves town questioning who will become mayor
FILE - A memorial for the victims of the mass shooting at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde,...
Texas chief says state police ‘did not fail’ in Uvalde
FILE - President Joe Biden speaks about student loan debt relief at Delaware State University,...
Biden zeroes in on economic message as campaign winds down
The trial is expected to center on the actions and testimony of longtime Trump Organization...
12 jurors seated for Trump Organization tax fraud trial
Road closure for Ice and Lights
Road closure for Ice and Lights