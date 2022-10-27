Cloudier Pattern Ahead

SYNOPSIS – A cloudier pattern is on the way to the Wiregrass with rain chances set to return. We could see a few sprinkles Friday and a few light showers later Saturday, but our main rain chance will hold off until Sunday morning and midday. Look for temperatures to average close to normal.

TONIGHT – Clear skies early turning partly cloudy. Low near 56°. Winds NE at 5 mph.

TOMORROW – Partly sunny. High near 80°. Winds E at 5-10 mph.

TOMORROW NIGHT – Mostly cloudy. Low near 58°. Winds ENE at 5-10 mph.

EXTENDED

SAT: Partly sunny, slight rain chance. Low: 58° High: 78° 20%

SUN: Mostly cloudy, scattered showers and thunderstorms early. Low: 62° High: 75° 60%

MON: Partly sunny. Low: 56° High: 77° 10%

TUE: Partly cloudy. Low: 53° High: 78° 5%

WED: Partly sunny, slight rain chance. Low: 57° High: 79° 20%

THU: Mostly sunny. Low: 56° High: 78° 5%

COASTAL FORECAST FRIDAY – Moderate Chop on Coastal Lakes and Bays. Winds E at 10-15 kts. Seas offshore 2-3 feet.

4Warn Weather Team on Social!

Twitter

@MetDavidPaul, @zach_hatcherwx, @AmberKulick_wx, @emilyactonwx

Facebook

WTVY 4Warn Weather Team, Chief Meteorologist David Paul, Meteorologist Amber Kulick, Meteorologist Zach Hatcher, Meteorologist Emily Acton

Subscribe to our News 4 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning. Get instant notifications on top stories from News 4 by downloading our mobile apps.

Copyright 2022 WTVY. All rights reserved.