2022 Run the Circle maps unveiled

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - The race maps for the 4th Run the Circle event, also known as the Dothan Running Festival, have been unveiled.

Runners are set for an exciting two days of races set for Saturday, October 29 and Sunday, October 30.

Saturday’s festivities will get underway with the 5K at 7:00 a.m., followed by the Kids Run at at 8:00 a.m. and the 10K at 8:30 a.m. All 3 races will start in the 100 block of North Foster Street at the Foster Clocktower, with the 10K being a double route of the 5K.

The race maps for the 2022 Run the Circle races have been unveiled. Saturday features the Kid's Race, 5K, and 10K (pictured left) and the Sunday is the 1/2 Marathon (pictured right). (Visit Dothan)

Sunday is the day for the 1/2 Marathon around the entirety of Ross Clark Circle, with a 7:00 a.m. start time. Runners will start in the Ollie’s parking lot at 2214 Ross Clark Circle, with the finish at the Southern Truck Outfitters parking lot at 2074 Ross Clark Circle.

Water stations for the 1/2 Marathon will be set up at the 2 mile marker at CarMax, the 3 mile marker at Hangar 38, the 4.5 mark at Jimmy Johns, the 7 mark at Rural King, the 9 mile mark at the Dothan Fire Department, the 10 mark at Orangetheory Fitness, and the 12 mile mark at Southern Bone & Joint Specialists. Bus transportation will also be provided from the finish back to the start line.

There will also be hard cutoff time of 3 hours for the 1/2 Marathon, with a runner sweep occurring at the 1/4, 1/2, and 3/4 checkpoints: a 7:45 a.m. cutoff at the 3.25 mile mark, an 8:30 a.m. cutoff at the 6.5 mile mark, a 9:15 a.m. cutoff at the 10 mile mark, and a 10:00 a.m. cutoff at the finish, with no exceptions. There will be pacers, including a 3-hour pacer.

Packet Pickup will occur from 6:30 a.m. - 6:45 a.m. each race day, but there will also be a Packet Pickup Party happening on Friday, October 28 from 4 p.m. - 7 p.m. at Bella’s Ballroom at 191 North Foster Street. The party will include live music, complimentary wine and local craft beer from Folklore Brewery and Circle City Brewing, and heavy h’orduevres.

Registration is still open for all races until October 29. The registration prices for each race are $35 for the 5K, $50 for the 10K, and $60 for the 1/2 Marathon. There is also an option to register for both the 5K and 10K (the Dothan Double) for $80 or to take on the Circle City Challenge (5K, 10K, and 1/2 Marathon) for $115. Registration can be filled out here.

Proceeds from the event go to support the Dothan Police Foundation. You can find out more about the event by visiting runthecircle.com.

