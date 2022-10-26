Theft charge facing former Gordon, Alabama mayor dismissed

He had been accused of stealing $1,700 from the Gordon Senior Citizens Center to purchase a vehicle for his son.
He had been accused of stealing $1,700 from the Gordon Senior Citizens Center to purchase a vehicle for his son.
By Ken Curtis
Published: Oct. 26, 2022 at 8:42 AM CDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HOUSTON COUNTY, Ala. (WTVY) - A theft charge facing former Gordon, Alabama mayor Elbert Melton has been dismissed.

He had been accused of stealing $1,700 from the Gordon Senior Citizens Center to purchase a vehicle for his son, according to previous WTVY reports.

The bank returned the check he wrote because Melton did not have authority to sign the document, per allegations.

However, it appears that may not have been the case.

“We believe a banking error is to blame and there was no intention by Mr. Melton to steal,” said Billy Joe Sheffield II, who is Melton’s attorney.

Sheffield praised Houston County District Attorney Pat Jones who requested that the charge be dropped after taking a closer look at the allegations and associated financial forensic evidence. Melton would have gone on trial this week.

“We certainly believe justice has prevailed,” Sheffield told WTVY News 4.

Melton was convicted in 2019 of voter fraud related to his election as Gordon mayor and received a 12-month jail sentence.

He had been removed from office following his conviction.

A jury found him guilty of rigging absentee during the 2016 election which he won by a 16-vote margin.

Subscribe to our News 4 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning. Get instant notifications on top stories from News 4 by downloading our mobile apps.

Copyright 2022 WTVY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

An apparent industrial accident has claimed the life of one person, Houston County Coroner...
Owner of Ashford peanut mill killed in accident
Dothan head coach Jed Kennedy interview
Video shows Dothan head football coach shoving assistant to ground
Authorities are at the scene in Wood Heights on Monday night after an Amazon driver was found...
Amazon driver found dead in yard, possibly mauled by dogs, authorities say
DHS Head Coach Jed Kennedy apologizes for his violent shove of another coach in this October...
School board members concerned about coach’s suspension after violent shove
One of the cars involved in the late night entrapment of 7 people.
Late night Hartford entrapment seriously injures 7

Latest News

Dayspring Hospice Foundation's Erin Stevens joined News 4 This Morning to talk about the...
Talking the Jingle Bell Market
The owner of an Ashford peanut mill died Tuesday when he was accidentally struck by a tractor...
Owner of Ashford peanut mill killed in accident
Amoxicillin is prescribed for many illnesses, including ear and throat infections, and it comes...
Common antibiotic for children faces shortage
More than 500,000 Mighty Bliss electric heating pads have been recalled due to an injury risk....
Recall: Heating pads sold via Amazon, Walmart pose injury risk