Strip club shooter returns to Dothan with new trial hopes

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - A death row inmate convicted of murdering three people at a Houston County strip club returned on Wednesday to the courtroom where he received his sentence.

Ryan Clark Petersen is hoping to receive a new trial, though previous attempts to vacate his 2016 convictions have failed.

After the longest trial in Houston County history—almost a month—it took jurors only minutes to convict Petersen, who used an insanity defense, of Capital Murder.

His new lawyers claim those who represented him at trial rendered ineffective counsel.

Such claims are not unusual during the appeals process and Rule 32 petitions that is currently under consideration by Houston County Circuit Judge Todd Derrick.

Killed in the 2012 shooting spree at Teaser’s Rock-Hard Cabaret were dancer Tiffani Paige Grissett, 31, of Dale County; the club owner’s son, Cameron Eubanks, 20, of Wicksburg; and patron Thomas Robins Jr., 59, of Dothan.

A fourth victim recovered from his wounds.

Judge Derrick awaits additional filings by Petersen’s attorneys before he rules on the Rule 32 petition.

