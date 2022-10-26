School board members concerned about coach’s suspension after violent shove

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - Two school board members will voice concerns about an embarrassing incident involving Dothan High’s head football coach and how the matter has been handled.

Brenda Guilford and Franklin Jones will meet with reporters on Wednesday regarding the suspension of Coach Jed Kennedy.

He is off the job without pay for one week after shoving volunteer assistant coach Early Walker to the ground during the Wolves hard earned victory over Opelika on Friday.

Guilford indicated to News 4 that she and Jones have concerns about the process and promised they will speak to their specifics during the briefing.

Kennedy’s suspension has drawn criticism from those who believe punishment should have been harsher, with some calling for his termination.

It has also put Dothan under a magnifying glass as video of the incident received national media attention.

But top Dothan City School officials promise to stand by Kennedy, as does Walker, who is a longtime assistant coach.

DCS Superintendent Dr. Dennis Coe calls Kennedy’s mistake an isolated one and believes he deserves another chance.

Several elected officials have privately expressed concerns of lax punishment and admit they have received numerous complaints from constituents.

However, they are reluctant to speak publicly about the matter since they are not part of the process.

