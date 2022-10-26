Possible Tornado Damage in Bonifay

By WJHG Newsroom
Published: Oct. 26, 2022 at 6:56 AM CDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Overnight, a possible tornado left properties damaged in the Bonifay area.

NewsChannel 7′s Alex Joyce is in the area accessing the damage. He found what looks like obvious weather damage and one tree that has fallen on a parked car. No injuries have been reported at this time.

The National Weather Service will be surveying the area later today to determine if the damage was caused by a tornado or straight-line winds.

NewsChannel 7 will have updates as we receive more information.

