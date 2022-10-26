National Peanut Festival preparations underway!

NPF Fairgrounds
NPF Fairgrounds(WTVY)
By Meredith Blair
Published: Oct. 26, 2022 at 12:03 PM CDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - We’re less than two weeks out from the National Peanut Festival!

Crews are hard at work prepping for all the festivities.

We’ve got nine days till opening night, and people are excited.

Over at the Fairgrounds, it’s all coming together little by little.

Carnival rides and trailers are making their way onto the property, including a brand-new ride, “The Hulk.”

Plus, some local non-profit food vendors are already set up.

Booths soon to be decorated by FFA and 4-H groups are being built in the premium exhibits area as well.

It’s a work in progress, but every day is one step closer to the fair we know and love.

One exciting part is some new additions this year.

“We’ll start the week with a really unique event we have not done before,” says David Butterfield, Facility and Operations Manager with the National Peanut Festival. “It will be an antique car show that we’re hosting. It will actually be on the floor of the big, covered arena that we use for cow scramble the following Monday night for farmers day. So, we’ve got several new things in the works, and we’ve got a new, diverse group of vendors.”

Thursday is the National Peanut Festival recipe contest.

Each recipe must feature some kind of peanut product.

The award ceremony is at 1:00.

