A little cooler today

SYNOPSIS – The cold front is passing through this morning and dropping our temperatures into the 50s, this afternoon highs will make it into the middle to upper 70s with mostly sunny skies. We will see a few quiet days before we see our next cold front move through over the weekend the timing right now looks to be overnight Saturday into Sunday morning. This will need to be watched for the chance of some strong to severe storms. After the weekend we dry out and cool off for the start of next week.

TODAY– Mostly sunny. High near 76°. Winds NW 5-10 mph 0%

TONIGHT – Clear. Low near 47°. Winds N 5 mph 0%

TOMORROW– Sunny. High near 79°. Winds NE 5-10 mph 0%

EXTENDED

FRI: Partly cloudy. Low: 53° High: 83° 0%

SAT: Partly cloudy, slight chance of rain in the afternoon. Low: 58° High: 78° 20%

SUN: Mostly cloudy, chance of rain. Low: 62° High: 75° 60%

MON: Partly cloudy. Low: 60° High: 74° 0%

TUE: Partly cloudy. Low: 53° High: 75° 0%

WED: Sunny. Low: 52° High: 78° 0%

THUR: Sunny. Low: 52° High: 80° 0%

COASTAL FORECAST WEDNESDAY- Choppy on Coastal Lakes and Bays. Winds N 20 kts. Seas 2-4 ft

