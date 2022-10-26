Jakia Pearson makes history winning Miss National Peanut Festival

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - History was made when this year’s Miss National Peanut Festival was crowned for the 78th year.

“I was shocked,” expresses Jakia Pearson, Miss National Peanut Festival. “I dropped to my knees. In the video you just see me drop and I’m like wow, God put me in this position and I’m thankful for it.”

Jakia Pearson will go down in history as the first Black woman, and the first Miss Slocomb to win the Miss National Peanut Festival Pageant.

Pearson says, “It meant bringing diversity to the Wiregrass, it meant showing others that you’re capable of so many things that you may think you can’t uphold but you really can.”

Jakia’s not just a title holder, she’s a role model.

“It’s awesome to see how many lives I’m changing while changing mine too,” Pearson continues.

With a passion for helping others, Jakia plans to continue promoting a mission near and dear to her.

Pearson explains, “I work in applied behavior analysis, and I work with autistic kids and it’s basically therapy teaching them how to do motor imitation and vocal, but it hasn’t just been my platform for this pageant, it’s my life and I live in it every day.”

Competing against 41 young women, Jakia says she made friendships to last a lifetime.

“I’m thankful because everyone comes from different backgrounds, and you learn more about yourself while meeting new people and learning about them too,” says Pearson.

As an ambassador for NPF, she’ll be at the Fairgrounds every day the festival is in town.

Pearson explains, “Representing the Wiregrass, and showing everyone how important the agriculture industry is.”

Of course, Jakia says she’ll also make room for some festivities over those 10 days.

“Having fun and eating loaded potatoes at the fair,” she finishes.

Jakia say’s winning Miss Peanut was hard work, but she feels blessed it all paid off.

