Jakia Pearson makes history winning Miss National Peanut Festival

Jakia Pearson
Jakia Pearson(WTVY)
By Meredith Blair
Published: Oct. 26, 2022 at 3:55 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - History was made when this year’s Miss National Peanut Festival was crowned for the 78th year.

“I was shocked,” expresses Jakia Pearson, Miss National Peanut Festival. “I dropped to my knees. In the video you just see me drop and I’m like wow, God put me in this position and I’m thankful for it.”

Jakia Pearson will go down in history as the first Black woman, and the first Miss Slocomb to win the Miss National Peanut Festival Pageant.

Pearson says, “It meant bringing diversity to the Wiregrass, it meant showing others that you’re capable of so many things that you may think you can’t uphold but you really can.”

Jakia’s not just a title holder, she’s a role model.

“It’s awesome to see how many lives I’m changing while changing mine too,” Pearson continues.

With a passion for helping others, Jakia plans to continue promoting a mission near and dear to her.

Pearson explains, “I work in applied behavior analysis, and I work with autistic kids and it’s basically therapy teaching them how to do motor imitation and vocal, but it hasn’t just been my platform for this pageant, it’s my life and I live in it every day.”

Competing against 41 young women, Jakia says she made friendships to last a lifetime.

“I’m thankful because everyone comes from different backgrounds, and you learn more about yourself while meeting new people and learning about them too,” says Pearson.

As an ambassador for NPF, she’ll be at the Fairgrounds every day the festival is in town.

Pearson explains, “Representing the Wiregrass, and showing everyone how important the agriculture industry is.”

Of course, Jakia says she’ll also make room for some festivities over those 10 days.

“Having fun and eating loaded potatoes at the fair,” she finishes.

Jakia say’s winning Miss Peanut was hard work, but she feels blessed it all paid off.

Subscribe to our News 4 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning. Get instant notifications on top stories from News 4 by downloading our mobile apps.

Copyright 2022 WTVY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

An apparent industrial accident has claimed the life of one person, Houston County Coroner...
Owner of Ashford peanut mill killed in accident
Dothan head coach Jed Kennedy interview
Video shows Dothan head football coach shoving assistant to ground
DHS Head Coach Jed Kennedy apologizes for his violent shove of another coach in this October...
School board members concerned about coach’s suspension after violent shove
Authorities are at the scene in Wood Heights on Monday night after an Amazon driver was found...
Amazon driver found dead in yard, possibly mauled by dogs, authorities say
Dothan head coach Jed Kennedy interview
Dothan board members seeking continued investigation into coach’s conduct

Latest News

Mayor Saliba was also in attendance for the check presentation at the Dothan Country Club.
Almost $10,000 donated to Ronald McDonald House Charities by Wiregrass organizations
FILE - Signage at the headquarters of the NCAA is viewed in Indianapolis, March 12, 2020. An...
NCAA approves new guidance on player endorsement deals
Tennessee fans tear down the goal post after defeating Alabama 52-49 in an NCAA college...
SEC takes strong stance against storming the field
Dothan school board members speak on Wolves football coach situation
Dothan school board members speak on Wolves football coach situation