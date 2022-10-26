Great-grandma uses cane to stop attempted purse snatching

OAKLAND, Calif. (KGO) - A cane-wielding great-grandmother from California saved her neighbor from an attempted robbery in broad daylight.

The 78-year-old known as “Miss Faye” said she saw a man get out of a car and try to grab her elderly neighbor’s purse on the afternoon of Oct. 12 in Oakland.

Miss Faye grabbed her cane and rushed to stop the theft. She used the cane to hit the car several times, which led to the suspect dropping her neighbor’s purse.

The would-be thief then fled the scene.

Miss Faye is grateful the situation wasn’t worse. She says the victim was a little bruised but is now doing OK. She also has some words of advice for a more harmonious community.

“Well, just try to be neighborly. Help watch out for your neighbors and watch out for the surroundings, even for your personal self, because so many things have been happening lately – not just in Oakland but all over the world. Just be aware of your surroundings. That’s all I have to say about that,” Miss Faye said.

She says her neighbors have been calling her a hero and bringing her pies and other food to show their thanks.

Authorities say the incident is still under investigation.

Law enforcement warns people about the possible dangers they can face when they try to take action against crime.

