Dothan board members seeking continued investigation into coach’s conduct

UPDATE

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - Two Dothan city school board members are seeking for a further investigation into Friday’s incident on the field at Rip Hewes Stadium when Dothan head football coach Jed Kennedy was shown on video shoving a volunteer assistant coach to the ground.

The Wednesday press conference with board members Brenda Guilford and Franklin Jones briefly went over what was already known, from the incident as it was seen through public eyes to the decision on Monday to suspend Kennedy for one week for his actions.

During this conference, Guilford condemned the quick action by Superintendent Dr. Dennis Coe, which she said was done without the consultation of any member of the school board.

“To be clear, the board had no part in the decision,” said Guilford, “In fact, I was never advised that a decision would be made on Monday without board involvement.”

Guilford went on to call for a “further and complete” investigation of what happened, including incidents where Kennedy has performed similar actions or taken verbal attacks to others. Furthermore, she asked for the suspension of Kennedy to continue further than the one week suspension he is actively serving until the completion of that investigation and a full board vote.

“I do not believe the superintendent, principal, or athletic director went far enough in their decision to discipline the employee,” added Jones in his statement.

Questions that followed from members of the media and constituents of the Dothan City School system went on to reveal that both Guilford and Jones claimed to hear from others where Kennedy may have been guilty of other incidents of abuse.

Both school board members went on to ask those present at the conference as well as others to reach out to other school board members to request the investigation to be continued.

News 4 will have more as this situation develops.

You can view the full press conference in the video below.

Dothan City school board members Brenda Guilford and Franklin Jones held a press conference on Wednesday regarding the suspension of Wolves coach Jed Kennedy.

ORIGINAL

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - Dothan City school board members Brenda Guilford and Franklin Jones are holding a press conference on Wednesday regarding the suspension of Dothan Wolves football coach Jed Kennedy.

Kennedy was suspended from all activities for one week on Monday. This came after a review of an on-field incident during last week’s game against Opelika when video showed Kennedy shoving volunteer assistant coach Early Walker to the ground.

Guilford indicated to News 4 that she and Jones have concerns about the process and promised they will speak to their specifics during the briefing. You can read more on that in the story provided below:

Subscribe to our News 4 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning. Get instant notifications on top stories from News 4 by downloading our mobile apps.

Copyright 2022 WTVY. All rights reserved.