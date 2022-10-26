Cooler & Drier

From Chief Meteorologist David Paul in the 4Warn Storm Center:
WTVY 4WARN Weather
WTVY 4WARN Weather(Source: WTVY)
By David Paul
Published: Oct. 26, 2022 at 4:03 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SYNOPSIS – Cooler and drier air is moving into the Wiregrass, with overnight temperatures dropping into the middle 40s. Warmer days are ahead as cloud cover increases for the end of the week ahead of a weekend storm system. Our best rain chances will be during the morning and midday period Sunday.

TONIGHT – Clear and cool. Low near 46°.  Winds N at 5 mph.

TOMORROW – Mostly sunny. High near 79°. Winds NE at 5-10 mph.

TOMORROW NIGHT – Partly cloudy. Low near 56°.  Winds ENE at 5-10 mph.

EXTENDED

FRI: Partly cloudy. Low: 56° High: 82° 5%

SAT: Partly sunny, slight rain chance.  Low: 58° High: 78° 20%

SUN: Mostly cloudy, scattered showers and thunderstorms. Low: 62° High: 75° 60%

MON: Partly sunny. Low: 60° High: 77° 10%

TUE: Mostly sunny. Low: 53° High: 78° 5%

WED: Mostly sunny. Low: 53° High: 79° 0%

COASTAL FORECAST THURSDAY – Moderate Chop on Coastal Lakes and Bays. Winds NE at 5-15 kts.  Seas offshore 2-3 feet.

4Warn Weather Team on Social!

Twitter

@MetDavidPaul, @zach_hatcherwx, @AmberKulick_wx, @emilyactonwx

Facebook

WTVY 4Warn Weather Team, Chief Meteorologist David Paul, Meteorologist Amber Kulick, Meteorologist Zach Hatcher, Meteorologist Emily Acton

Subscribe to our News 4 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning. Get instant notifications on top stories from News 4 by downloading our mobile apps.

Copyright 2022 WTVY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

An apparent industrial accident has claimed the life of one person, Houston County Coroner...
Owner of Ashford peanut mill killed in accident
Dothan head coach Jed Kennedy interview
Video shows Dothan head football coach shoving assistant to ground
DHS Head Coach Jed Kennedy apologizes for his violent shove of another coach in this October...
School board members concerned about coach’s suspension after violent shove
Authorities are at the scene in Wood Heights on Monday night after an Amazon driver was found...
Amazon driver found dead in yard, possibly mauled by dogs, authorities say
Dothan head coach Jed Kennedy interview
Dothan board members seeking continued investigation into coach’s conduct

Latest News

Meteorologist Amber Kulick Weathercast 10-26-22
Meteorologist Amber Kulick Weathercast 10-26-22
Possible Bonifay Tornado damage
Possible Tornado Damage in Bonifay
Color The Weather 10-25-22
Color The Weather 10-25-22
Meteorologist Amber Kulick Weathercast 10-26-22
A little cooler today