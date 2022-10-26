Cooler & Drier

SYNOPSIS – Cooler and drier air is moving into the Wiregrass, with overnight temperatures dropping into the middle 40s. Warmer days are ahead as cloud cover increases for the end of the week ahead of a weekend storm system. Our best rain chances will be during the morning and midday period Sunday.

TONIGHT – Clear and cool. Low near 46°. Winds N at 5 mph.

TOMORROW – Mostly sunny. High near 79°. Winds NE at 5-10 mph.

TOMORROW NIGHT – Partly cloudy. Low near 56°. Winds ENE at 5-10 mph.

EXTENDED

FRI: Partly cloudy. Low: 56° High: 82° 5%

SAT: Partly sunny, slight rain chance. Low: 58° High: 78° 20%

SUN: Mostly cloudy, scattered showers and thunderstorms. Low: 62° High: 75° 60%

MON: Partly sunny. Low: 60° High: 77° 10%

TUE: Mostly sunny. Low: 53° High: 78° 5%

WED: Mostly sunny. Low: 53° High: 79° 0%

COASTAL FORECAST THURSDAY – Moderate Chop on Coastal Lakes and Bays. Winds NE at 5-15 kts. Seas offshore 2-3 feet.

