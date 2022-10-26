Almost $10,000 donated to Ronald McDonald House Charities by Wiregrass organizations

The organizations partnered together to raise this money through a pancake breakfast.
Mayor Saliba was also in attendance for the check presentation at the Dothan Country Club.(WTVY)
By Caroline Gerhart
Published: Oct. 26, 2022 at 4:52 PM CDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - Nearly $10,000 in donations from the Wiregrass are going to help sick children and their families.

The Kiwanis Club of Dothan and Murphy Family Restaurants presented that donation check to Ronald McDonald House Charities of Alabama on October 26.

RMHC provides a home away from home for families who have children receiving medical care. The only Ronald McDonald House in Alabama is in Birmingham. In 2021, they served around 90 families from the Wiregrass.

CEO Katherine Estes Billmeier said, “I was absolutely floored! First of all what a great partnership the Kiwanis cClub did with the local McDonald’s. Right? And second of all: I thought I’m coming down to Dothan and I’m gonna just meet some great folks and catch up with my owners and operators, and get a $5,000 check. And it’s nearly $10,000. Wow!”

For every pound of french fries served at a Murphy Family McDonald’s, 1 penny is donated to the Ronald McDonald House.

