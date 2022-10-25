Troy University holds graduation ceremonies in Vietnam

Troy University
Troy University(Source: WSFA 12 News)
By Bethany Davis
Published: Oct. 25, 2022 at 5:31 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Troy University is celebrating its graduates in Vietnam this week.

Troy offers a bachelor of science in business administration and a bachelor of science in computer science degrees there. In fact, Troy University was the first American institution of higher learning to award an undergraduate degree in Vietnam in 2008. Since then, there have been more than 1,000 TROY graduates in Vietnam.

This week, there are five commencement ceremonies in Vietnam with 111 graduates. Troy’s Chancellor, Dr. Jack Hawkins, is in Vietnam for those ceremonies, along with Dr. Lance Tatum, senior vice chancellor for academic affairs, and Mr. Sohail Agboatwala, senior vice chancellor for student services. They will meet with partner institutions and prospective partner institutions while there.

Chancellor Hawkins is a Purple Heart recipient, a combat Marine officer who served in Vietnam as a platoon leader. He is a vocal proponent of global education initiatives such as those represented by the Vietnam efforts. He was also instrumental in the development of the Sino-American 1-2-1 Dual Degree Program that serves as a national model for American universities working with partner universities in China.

Troy University actually has 135 international partnerships in 31 different countries. In Southeast Asia, TROY collaborates with six universities (5 in Vietnam and 1 in Malaysia), offering undergraduate programs in communications, computer science, global business, psychology and hospitality, and sports and tourism management.

