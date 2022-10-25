For those battling credit card debt, a call to your credit company could help lower your bills

Typical U.S. household pays $1K per year in credit card interest and fees
By Rachel DePompa
Published: Oct. 25, 2022 at 2:26 PM CDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

InvestigateTV - Americans pay $120 billion in credit card interest and fees each year according to the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau, which is roughly $1,000 per year for every American household.

Ted Rossman, Bankrate’s senior industry analyst, said you should look at your statement each month, and see how much interest you are paying. If your APR is 17% or more, call your credit card company and ask for it to be lowered.

”It never hurts to ask for help, the worst they can do is say ‘no’,” said Rossman. “A lot of times lenders will work with you. I think a lot of people are reluctant to ask for help because they think it shows weakness and the card companies are going to be mad at them. They would rather get some of your money than none of it.”

Credit card debt is unsecured debt, meaning there are no assets used as collateral. Rossman said because of this, your credit company might be willing to work with you, especially if you have a history of paying on time.

Some companies may rearrange your due date or let you skip a few payments with or without interest.Another option is hardship programs. While popularized at the start of the pandemic, they have always been available for those in need.

If you need help managing your debt, USA.gov has free resources available to you.

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Dothan head coach Jed Kennedy interview
Video shows Dothan head football coach shoving assistant to ground
Jed Kennedy
Dothan coach Kennedy suspended for on-field incident
One of the cars involved in the late night entrapment of 7 people.
Late night Hartford entrapment seriously injures 7
A man led law enforcement on a high speed chase from Florala to Geneva. It ended when he went...
Man tries to flee police by driving over Geneva levee at high rate of speed
A BOLO (be on the lookout) was issued for 30-year-old Gregory Brewer of Eufaula in connection...
Eufaula man arrested for Abbeville burglary

Latest News

New TV ads send an urgent message to communities at high-risk of severe illness from COVID-19....
New COVID booster push to high-risk communities
FILE: U.S. Sect. of Defense Ashton Carter, left, talks to General John Hyten, the incoming...
Ash Carter, defense secretary who opened jobs to women, dies
FILE - WNBA star and two-time Olympic gold medalist Brittney Griner is escorted from a court...
Russian court rejects Brittney Griner’s appeal of prison sentence
NAEP scores
State test scores are up, but “there’s work still to be done”
Melissa Gideon, with the Dothan Animal Shelter, joins NEWS 4 again for Pet of the Week with...
Pet of the Week: Incredible Isaac