State test scores are up, but “there’s work still to be done”

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - Alabama is no longer in last place when it comes to math scores.

Scores improved in reading, and Alabama was the only state to improve in math, according to the nation’s report card.

Dr. Eric Mackey, Alabama State Superintendent explains, “We got good results Monday on the National Assessment of Educational Progress, showing that Alabama moved from 52nd to 40th in math and from 49th to 39th in reading.”

Since the pandemic, scores are trending in the right direction, but Alabama remains below the national average.

“We’re on the right path, but there’s work still to be done,” says Mackey.

The Alabama Literacy Act and the recently passed Numeracy Act allows the state to invest more funds in teacher training.

Mackey continues, “Professional development, the right coaching and strategies so they can work with students who have real difficulty in reading or mathematics, and those are obviously the students we need to focus on, so that everyone is performing at a high level.”

Several initiatives are in place to keep students improving.

“We have this amazing program called “letters,” that we have 12,000 early childhood teachers going through to make them better reading teachers,” explains Mackey. “That’s just one example of the work we’re doing to make sure we keep the progress going.”

Mackey believes keeping students in the classroom full-time is the key to their success.

“We know that the gold-standard is a highly-qualified teacher in the classroom with children, and that’s what we’ve been striving to get back to and that’s happened here {Wiregrass},” Mackey finishes.

He feels good about where Wiregrass schools stand, but he’s even more optimistic about where they’re headed.

The National Assessment of Educational Progress, or NAEP, test will be given again in January.

Mackey says with the Numeracy Act in full effect, he expects to see even more improvements.

Subscribe to our News 4 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning. Get instant notifications on top stories from News 4 by downloading our mobile apps.

Copyright 2022 WTVY. All rights reserved.