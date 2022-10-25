Pet of the Week: Incredible Isaac

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - If your looking for a young, calm, cuddle baby then Isaac is the perfect kitten for you!

Melissa Gideon with the Dothan Animal Shelter joins us for Live at Lunch to introduce the Wiregrass to Isaac, a 3 month old brown and white tabby kitten.

At first he is slightly shy but once is he is settled into his surroundings, he is very curious. Mrs. Gideon also shared that he is a big lap baby and loves to be held and scratched. He is also very calm for a kitten which is a great addition to a home with other animals and small children.

If you are interested in finding out more about Pastel or interested in adoption, you can head to the Dothan Animal Shelter at 295 Jerry Drive, Monday-Friday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

You can also give the shelter a call at (334) 615-4620, or find more info and up to date looks at the various other animals up for adoption on their Facebook page.

